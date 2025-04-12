Danube Properties Celebrated Early Completion Of Third Consecutive Project With A Grand Eid Festival At Opalz By Danube

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE –– Danube Properties, a leading and trusted real estate developer in the UAE, marked the early completion of its third consecutive project with a vibrant Eid Festival held at its latest residential development, Opalz by Danube, situated in Dubai Science Park.

The celebration took place at Opalz by Danube and was free and open to all. The community event offered an exciting day filled with cultural festivities, family-friendly entertainment, and Eid-themed activities to mark both the joyous occasion of Eid and the company's milestone achievement.

Opalz by Danube featured two futuristic high-rise towers (Tower A and Tower B) offering studio, 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK duplex apartments. Rising 21 floors, the project included a basement, ground floor, and two podium levels. The first floor-dedicated to health and wellness-featured an open-air health club and a unique anti-current swimming pool, setting a new benchmark in modern living.

“Our team consistently delivered projects ahead of schedule, and Opalz was yet another testament to our commitment to excellence,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.“We were excited to welcome the community to join us in celebrating both this achievement and the spirit of Eid.”

Danube Properties invited families, residents, investors, and the wider community to be a part of this special celebration. Attendees enjoyed live entertainment, traditional food, children's activities, and much more in a festive atmosphere that reflected the vibrant culture.

Event Details:

📍 Location: Opalz by Danube, Dubai Science Park

📅 Date: 11 to 13th April

🕒 Time: 5pm to 10pm

🎉 Entry: Free for all

Latest Campaign

Danube recently announced Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. The campaign, 'Danube Hai Na,' emphasizes Danube as the ultimate one-stop solution for all home needs-whether it's building materials, home improvement, or real estate. With flexible payment plans, fully furnished apartments, and 40+ amenities, Danube supports homeowners at every stage-before, during, and after their real estate purchase.

Danube Properties

Danube Properties has launched 33 projects, successfully delivered 18, with another 15 currently in various stages. Each project showcases exceptional construction quality, state-of-the-art equipment, and top-tier home interior finishes projects include , Gemz, Pearlz, Jewelz, Wavez, Eleganz, Olivz, Elz, Lawnz, Bayz, Miraclz, Resortz, Glamz, Starz, Glitz 3, Glitz 2, Glitz 1, and Dreamz. Our developments are designed to offer luxury at affordable prices, attracting significant interest from mid-income buyers and leading to many of our projects being completely sold out.

Since the inception, Danube Properties' ventures have achieved remarkable success. The combination of affordable pricing, flexible payment plans, strategic locations, and an array of modern amenities has made our properties highly desirable. Currently, Danube Properties holds an impressive book value with construction spanning over 25.5 million square feet. Our projects continue to set new standards in the real estate market, delivering exceptional value and quality to our customers.

Danube Group

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home dcor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group reported an annual turnover exceeding US$2 billion in 2022. Danube Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (Filmfare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano, and others. Danube Group employs more than 5,000 people across the GCC , China , UK and India, representing 44 nationalities.