US Orders Foreign Nationals To Register Under Alien Act Or Face Arrest, Deportation

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 12 (IANS) In a sweeping move that has ignited concern among immigrant communities across the United States, the White House has announced that all foreign nationals residing in the country for over 30 days must register with the federal government or face strict penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and deportation.

"All foreign nationals present in the United States longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply with this is a crime punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

"If not, you will be arrested, fined, deported, never to return to our country again," she added.

She also mentioned that the deadline to register under the Alien Registration Act was on April 11 (local time).

The directive, rooted in the decades-old Alien Registration Act from World War II, was given the green light after a ruling from US District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, a Trump appointee, who dismissed a legal challenge by advocacy groups.

The judge ruled that the plaintiffs lacked sufficient legal standing to block the rule's enforcement, clearing the way for the controversial regulation to take effect.

Under the new rule, foreign nationals -- including visa holders and legal permanent residents -- must carry proof of registration at all times. The regulation applies to individuals staying in the US for more than 30 days and includes newly arrived foreign nationals, who must register within a month of entry if they lack valid documentation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) clarified that individuals entering the US after April 11 are required to register within 30 days. Children turning 14 must also re-register and provide fingerprints, regardless of any prior registration status.

Leavitt, who also serves as assistant to President Donald Trump, emphasised that this measure was about national security and law enforcement.

"The Trump administration will continue to enforce our nation's immigration laws. We will not pick and choose which laws to enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and the security of our homeland and for all American citizens," she said.

The penalties for non-compliance include a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to 30 days, in addition to deportation proceedings and a permanent ban from re-entering the country.

The registration deadline under the revived Alien Registration Act is Friday, and failure to comply could immediately trigger legal consequences.

The move has triggered widespread concern, particularly among undocumented immigrants, temporary visa holders, and mixed-status families, many of whom fear the new policy could lead to sweeping enforcement actions and heightened scrutiny.