403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
7 Major Sewerage Infrastructure Projects Under Namami Gange Mission 2.0 Completed In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar And Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11 April 2025, Delhi: Under Namami Gange Mission 2.0, the completion of 7 major projects in the second half of FY 2024–25 marks a significant achievement. Located in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, these projects primarily focus on preventing sewage from entering rivers, thereby improving water quality and rejuvenating the rivers. Additionally, other projects in Uttarakhand has been partially ready for operation. The completed projects mark an important step in infrastructure advancement in sewerage treatment and would lead to furtherance of the objective of river rejuvenation. With the commissioning of these projects, the total capacity under Namami Gange Program stands at 3722 MLD and total number of STPs commissioned at 157.
The total cost of these projects is ₹1772 crore, aiming to enhance wastewater treatment in various regions. In Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, the rejuvenation of the Ganga has received fresh momentum. Here, a state-of-the-art STP with a capacity of 47.70 MLD and an interception and diversion network has been set up at a cost of ₹261 crore -taking a major step towards restoring the Ganga's natural purity.
In the sacred city of Ayodhya, a 33 MLD capacity STP and interception & diversion network have been established at a cost of ₹222 crore to make the Saryu River clean and uninterrupted. This initiative will not only uphold the city's religious significance but also contribute to environmental balance. Additionally, in Muzaffarnagar district, a 32.50 MLD capacity STP along with an interception and diversion network has been completed with the total project cost of ₹234 Crore. This project will aid in the rejuvenation of the Kali West and Hindon rivers. These projects are based on the Hybrid Annuity Model, which not only ensures their success but also enhances their environmental effectiveness.
In Bihar too, major projects have been started for the conservation of the Ganga River. In Bakhtiyarpur, a 10 MLD STP and an interception & diversion network have been constructed at a cost of ₹85 crore, offering hope for pollution-affected areas. In Fatuha, a 7 MLD STP has been established under a ₹35.49 crore project, improving the region's drainage system. Similarly, in Phulwari Sharif, a 6 MLD STP project has been launched at a cost of ₹46 crore, taking another step toward cleanliness and sustainable development. All three projects are based on the DBOT (Design-Build-Operate-Transfer) model.
In Delhi, the construction of Asia's largest STP with a capacity of 564 MLD and an interception & diversion network has been completed at a cost of ₹666 crore. This ambitious project, aimed at conserving the Yamuna River, is based on the DBOT model and follows NGT norms using A2O (Anaerobic-Anoxic-Oxic) technology.
In the first half of the financial year 2024–25, eight pollution control projects namely: Patna-Danapur, Patna Maner, Kairana, Lucknow, Munger, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Bareily were completed. Thus, a total of 15 ambitious projects have been successfully completed in the financial year 2024–25. These projects have been implemented at a total cost of ₹3,184 crore.
These accomplishments represent significant progress in achieving cleaner rivers and improved urban sanitation, while also reinforcing the mission's core objective of sustainable and holistic river rejuvenation.
The total cost of these projects is ₹1772 crore, aiming to enhance wastewater treatment in various regions. In Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, the rejuvenation of the Ganga has received fresh momentum. Here, a state-of-the-art STP with a capacity of 47.70 MLD and an interception and diversion network has been set up at a cost of ₹261 crore -taking a major step towards restoring the Ganga's natural purity.
In the sacred city of Ayodhya, a 33 MLD capacity STP and interception & diversion network have been established at a cost of ₹222 crore to make the Saryu River clean and uninterrupted. This initiative will not only uphold the city's religious significance but also contribute to environmental balance. Additionally, in Muzaffarnagar district, a 32.50 MLD capacity STP along with an interception and diversion network has been completed with the total project cost of ₹234 Crore. This project will aid in the rejuvenation of the Kali West and Hindon rivers. These projects are based on the Hybrid Annuity Model, which not only ensures their success but also enhances their environmental effectiveness.
In Bihar too, major projects have been started for the conservation of the Ganga River. In Bakhtiyarpur, a 10 MLD STP and an interception & diversion network have been constructed at a cost of ₹85 crore, offering hope for pollution-affected areas. In Fatuha, a 7 MLD STP has been established under a ₹35.49 crore project, improving the region's drainage system. Similarly, in Phulwari Sharif, a 6 MLD STP project has been launched at a cost of ₹46 crore, taking another step toward cleanliness and sustainable development. All three projects are based on the DBOT (Design-Build-Operate-Transfer) model.
In Delhi, the construction of Asia's largest STP with a capacity of 564 MLD and an interception & diversion network has been completed at a cost of ₹666 crore. This ambitious project, aimed at conserving the Yamuna River, is based on the DBOT model and follows NGT norms using A2O (Anaerobic-Anoxic-Oxic) technology.
In the first half of the financial year 2024–25, eight pollution control projects namely: Patna-Danapur, Patna Maner, Kairana, Lucknow, Munger, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Bareily were completed. Thus, a total of 15 ambitious projects have been successfully completed in the financial year 2024–25. These projects have been implemented at a total cost of ₹3,184 crore.
These accomplishments represent significant progress in achieving cleaner rivers and improved urban sanitation, while also reinforcing the mission's core objective of sustainable and holistic river rejuvenation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment