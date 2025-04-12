Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Ukraine In Contact Via Embassies In Belarus: Russian Diplomat

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Apr 12 (NNN-TASS) – Russia and Ukraine have established a diplomatic communication channel, through their respective embassies in Belarus, to address consular and legal matters, local media reported, yesterday.

Alexey Polishchuk, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency that, the two nations maintain correspondence primarily through the embassy-mediated channel, describing the interaction as focused on procedural and consular affairs.– NNN-TASS

