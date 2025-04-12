403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine In Contact Via Embassies In Belarus: Russian Diplomat
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Apr 12 (NNN-TASS) – Russia and Ukraine have established a diplomatic communication channel, through their respective embassies in Belarus, to address consular and legal matters, local media reported, yesterday.
Alexey Polishchuk, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency that, the two nations maintain correspondence primarily through the embassy-mediated channel, describing the interaction as focused on procedural and consular affairs.– NNN-TASS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment