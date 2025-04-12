'Lawyer' Breaks Traffic Rules, Then Confronts Redditor Over Tone: 'Ego Hurt'
What followed next, however, is what caught the internet's attention.
Despite being provoked, the Redditor wrote that he controlled his rage-something he says hasn't always been easy for him.“Today I almost got ready to punch his face with the sharp point of the key which I was holding in my fist,” he confessed. But then he thought of his family.
“I want to let this go for my family. I am scared not because of him but for my family,” he wrote. He added that although he could have used his contacts to access CCTV footage proving the lawyer's traffic violations, there was no visual proof of the slap, and pursuing the matter might have only brought more trouble.
The post ends on a surprisingly wholesome note:“Now as I moved on, I am sitting with my mom and dad eating ice cream and cracking jokes. I thought it was worth moving on today... The lawyer will be in serious trouble one day with this kind of ego. If it's not me, someone will have their revenge on him one day.”
Screengrab from the viral post.
Reddit users are divided. While many praised his self-control and maturity, others expressed frustration at the injustice and misuse of power by certain professionals.
“Your peace is more important than proving a point,” one user commented. Another wrote,“It's sad that people misuse their profession to bully others. But you did the right thing.”
With more than three hundred upvotes and numerous comments, this post has struck a chord with anyone who's ever had to choose between pride and peace-and picked peace.
