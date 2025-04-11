MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) HHLA Sky merges with Third Element Aviation

April 12, 2025 by Mark Allinson

HHLA Sky , a mobile robotics company, is to merger with drone manufacturer Third Element Aviation . This union between long-standing partners establishes a dominant European provider specializing in the automation of drone and mobile robot fleets on an industrial scale.

The merger integrates the award-winning mobile robot management software and portfolio of HHLA Sky with Third Element Aviation's advanced drone technology.

The company, which will continue to operate under the name HHLA Sky, positions itself as Europe's leading provider of integrated drone solutions and sets new standards in the automation and networking of drone systems.

HHLA Sky's Integrated Control Center (ICC) easily enables the simultaneous, safe and secure control of multiple automated drone and robot operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) at different locations – centrally coordinated from a single control hub.

By combining this cutting-edge capability with Third Element Aviation's expertise, the company offers a unique and comprehensive portfolio that combines robot manufacturing and control.

A new addition to the management team at HHLA Sky is Wiebke Kropp-Büttner. She will be responsible in particular for the strategic and commercial development of the company.

In a joint statement, Wiebke Kropp-Büttner and Matthias Gronstedt, managing directors of HHLA Sky, say:“By merging our expertise, we are strengthening Europe's leadership in automated drone technology.

“Together, we are setting the standard in automation and drone network integration, which is critical given the increasing global competition in this field.”

Also, Benjamin Wiens and Marius Schröder, former Managing Directors of Third Element Aviation, say:“Our vision is to take drone technology to the next level.

“HHLA Sky is the perfect partner to scale our mission and further strengthen Germany's position in this rapidly evolving sector.”

The merger takes place at a pivotal time when robotics and automation are revolutionizing industrial applications. By combining forces, the new company says it is“optimally positioned” to benefit from this growth.