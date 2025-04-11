Techmediabreaks Thumzup Media Corp.'S (NASDAQ: TZUP) Dynamic Platform Driving Connection Between Brands, Consumers

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) , an emerging leader in social media branding and marketing solutions, is leveraging a business model that includes the powerful capabilities of its proprietary AdTech platform. Client companies can utilize the platform to efficiently create and manage social media advertising campaigns that motivate social media influencers as they generate and are paid for content that promotes products and services.

“Our rapid growth to more than 700 advertisers up from around 200 this time last year is confirmation of the effectiveness of our disruptive advertising model,” Thumzup CEO and Founder Robert Steele stated in a recent press release .“We are continuously growing and redefining how brands connect with consumers. By incentivizing engagement with direct cash rewards and harnessing a vast, untapped audience, we are delivering outsized value - and this is just the beginning.”

About Thumzup Media Corp.

Thumzup Media Corporation is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

