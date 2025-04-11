403
Al-Marri And Al-Eid Claim Top Honours
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 11th round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour delivered a thrilling evening of show jumping yesterday, featuring competitive action in both amateur and Medium Tour categories. Organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, the event took place at the Longines Arena and continued to showcase the depth of local equestrian talent.
In the 100cm Amateur Category, Mohammed Faisal al-Marri claimed double podium finishes, winning first place with a time of 28.99 seconds and securing third with a 30.01-second run. Youssef Abdulrahman al-Muftah took second place with a time of 29.9 seconds in a closely contested round. Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri, Director of the Qatar Equestrian Teams, presented the awards to the winners.
In the individual Medium Tour round, Abdulaziz Fahad al-Eid triumphed aboard Cayenne with a blazing time of 54.36 seconds. Saeed Hamad Jumaa, riding Diesel, finished second in 55 seconds, while Rashid Tuwaim al-Marri took third on Navarone with a time of 57.23 seconds.
The Medium Tour team event was won by Doha Bank, who edged out Al Salam and Al Fardan. The winners of both team and individual events were crowned by Mr. Omar Al Buainain, Director of the Tournament Support Services Sector.
