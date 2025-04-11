Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al-Marri And Al-Eid Claim Top Honours

Al-Marri And Al-Eid Claim Top Honours


2025-04-11 11:01:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 11th round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour delivered a thrilling evening of show jumping yesterday, featuring competitive action in both amateur and Medium Tour categories. Organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, the event took place at the Longines Arena and continued to showcase the depth of local equestrian talent.
In the 100cm Amateur Category, Mohammed Faisal al-Marri claimed double podium finishes, winning first place with a time of 28.99 seconds and securing third with a 30.01-second run. Youssef Abdulrahman al-Muftah took second place with a time of 29.9 seconds in a closely contested round. Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri, Director of the Qatar Equestrian Teams, presented the awards to the winners.
In the individual Medium Tour round, Abdulaziz Fahad al-Eid triumphed aboard Cayenne with a blazing time of 54.36 seconds. Saeed Hamad Jumaa, riding Diesel, finished second in 55 seconds, while Rashid Tuwaim al-Marri took third on Navarone with a time of 57.23 seconds.
The Medium Tour team event was won by Doha Bank, who edged out Al Salam and Al Fardan. The winners of both team and individual events were crowned by Mr. Omar Al Buainain, Director of the Tournament Support Services Sector.

MENAFN11042025000067011011ID1109420568

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search