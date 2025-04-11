Heatwave Returning In Delhi? Rains, Pleasant Weather Only Until THIS Date, Check IMD's Full Forecast Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhiites breathe a sigh of relief with the chills brought in from the rains after intense heatwave conditions in the past few days as early as in the month of April when the mercury soared 41 degrees Celsius at many stations across the national capital. The Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, issued a yellow alert for April 12, predicting light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightening and strong surface winds.

On Saturday, the temperature in national capital region is expected to settle anywhere between 36 and 19 degrees Celsius.

With no weather alerts in the coming days, the weather agency forecasted return of heatwave conditions from April 16 onwards. After a massive duststorm and gusty winds struck the national capital on Friday evening, several trees were uprooted.

Additionally, thunderstorms caused power disruptions in several parts of the city as electric poles reportedly fell due to impact of strong winds. In the wake of this situation, over 15 flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In a post on X, airport operator DIAL stated,“Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some of the flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Northern West Bengal for today. The weather department forecasted precipitation in these regions which will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightening and strong surface winds.

IMD in its latest press release forecasted heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on April 12; and in Assam and Meghalaya until April 15. Furthermore, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand today and over“northeast and adjoining east India” over the next 6 days.

The weather bulletin dated April 11 states,“ Fall in maximum temperatures by 2°C likely over Northwest India during next 3 days and gradual rise by 3-5°C thereafter during subsequent 4 days. Fall in maximum temperatures by 2°C likely over Central India during next 3 days and gradual rise by 2-4°C thereafter during subsequent 4 days.”

While dust storms are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan on April 12, a thundersquall warning was issued for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan for April 12.