California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Removed From 2026 Wikipedia Gubernatorial Candidate List

Sharifah Hardie, a 2026 CA Governor candidate, was removed from Wikipedia's election list despite an active campaign and public platform.

- Sharifah HardieLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California gubernatorial candidate Sharifah Hardie has raised concerns regarding online candidate visibility after discovering that her name had been removed from Wikipedia's 2026 California gubernatorial election page, despite being a declared candidate with an active campaign website.Hardie's name remains listed as a candidate on the Wikipedia page for the 2026 United States gubernatorial elections. However, on the California-specific page (2026 California gubernatorial election), she is no longer listed among the candidates, although her campaign website-SharifahHardieForGovernor , is still cited as a source.“If I'm not considered a candidate, then why is my campaign website still cited as a source?” said Hardie.“This raises an important question about the accuracy and consistency of how candidates are publicly presented on widely used platforms.”Emphasizing Transparency and Fair RepresentationHardie emphasizes that she remains a declared candidate for Governor of California, with an active platform focused on economic equity, housing reform, and government transparency. She continues to publish regular press releases and engage with voters through her campaign outreach.“Regardless of political affiliation, all candidates deserve equal visibility so that voters can make informed decisions,” said Hardie.“We should be encouraging democratic participation, not limiting it.”New Awareness Campaign: #TheyDeletedMeIn response to her removal from the California-specific Wikipedia page , Hardie is launching a new voter education campaign called #TheyDeletedMe, focused on raising awareness around candidate visibility, fair representation, and the digital access voters rely on.The campaign will encourage:Voter awareness of where candidate information appears onlineReview of listing standards and editorial oversight on public platformsEqual digital visibility for all verified candidates in future electionsAbout Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a declared 2026 candidate for California Governor, entrepreneur, media personality, and small business advocate. Her campaign is focused on practical solutions to California's most pressing challenges, including housing affordability, government reform, and inclusive economic development.

