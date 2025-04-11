Dr. Aljurf, The First Non-U.S. Physician To Receive The ACP's Steven E. Weinberger Award

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From Riyadh to New Orleans, Dr. Aljurf celebrated for advancing stem cell therapy and medical leadership -p

PHILADELPHIA

Mahmoud Aljurf, M.D., MACP, has been awarded the Steven E. Weinberger Award for Physician Leaders by the American College of Physicians (ACP), a national organisation of internal medicine physicians at its annual Convocation ceremony held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The Steven E. Weinberger Award is bestowed upon a physician executive or leader of a national or international medical organisation for distinguished contributions to internal medicine or significant impact on improving health care and/or medical education beyond a single institution or health system. The physician leader should be an employee, not serving in an elected position. Nominations of women and underrepresented or marginalised groups are encouraged. Dr. Aljurf's win marks the first time an ACP member from a country outside the United States has won this award.

Dr. Aljurf is the Director of the Adult Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program and previously the Deputy Director of the Cancer Center at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was the Editor in Chief for the Annals of Saudi Medicine and the founder and current Editor of the Elsevier journal Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Therapy. Dr. Aljurf served on the editorial boards of several high-indexed journals, including being on the international advisory board of The Lancet Haematology.

He played a pivotal role in advancing his institution's hematopoietic stem cell transplantation program, transforming it into one of the world's largest and most recognized centers worldwide. His election recently recognized his leadership skills as the President of the Worldwide Network for Blood & Marrow Transplantation. He was the founding member of the regional HSCT organization for the WHO/EMRO region, the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplantation Group, where he is the Scientific Director.

It is crucial to highlight Dr. Aljurf's significant contributions and dedication to the American College of Physicians. Approximately ten years ago, Dr. Aljurf played a pivotal role under Dr. Faroque Khan's leadership in successfully establishing an ACP chapter in Saudi Arabia. He has continuously supported ACP's activities and interests on national, regional, and international fronts, earning the title of Master of the American College of Physicians (MACP). This honour signifies exceptional and distinguished achievements in his career.

The American College of Physicians is the largest medical specialty organization in the United States with members in more than 172 countries worldwide. ACP membership includes 161,000 internal medicine physicians, related subspecialists, and medical students. Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to diagnosing, treating, and providing compassionate care for adults from health to complex illness.