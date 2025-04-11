Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Secures $100K Settlement For Pedestrian Injured In Joliet Crosswalk

Joliet, Illinois – The City of Joliet has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a negligence lawsuit filed by pedestrian LaTonya Holbrook, who was injured while crossing a street at Theodore Street and West Hampton Drive. Holbrook was represented by Joliet personal injury attorney Susan Fransen of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg.

The settlement brings closure to the civil complaint filed in 2024, in which Holbrook alleged she sustained serious injuries after stepping into a hole in the crosswalk on April 28, 2023. According to the lawsuit, the condition of the crosswalk was hazardous and unsuitable for pedestrian use due to damage and surface defects, including holes and gaps.

“While the plaintiff was crossing the street, within the crosswalk area, her foot went into this hole, causing her to lose balance and fall,” said Fransen, who filed the complaint on behalf of Holbrook.

The legal complaint stated that the City of Joliet owned, maintained, and controlled the crosswalk in question and owed a duty of care to Holbrook and other pedestrians. The suit claimed the city failed to maintain a safe pedestrian walkway, resulting in Holbrook's fall and subsequent injuries to her leg and lower back.

In February 2024, Joliet's interim corporation counsel, Todd Lenzie, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the original complaint lacked specific details about the crosswalk defect and whether the city had prior notice of its existence. However, in March, Fransen filed an amended complaint that included photographs of the damaged crosswalk and further details about the location and condition of the site.

Following continued litigation, the case was dismissed last week pursuant to a settlement agreement, and a previously scheduled court hearing set for May 8 was vacated by Will County Judge Victoria Breslan.

In a statement provided to local media, Rosemaria DiBenedetto, communications director for the City of Joliet, acknowledged the settlement, saying:“The Plaintiff, LaTonya Holbrook, alleged that she fell on a hole in the middle of a crosswalk and suffered injuries to her leg and lower back/spine. The settlement was entered into to mitigate the risk of a significant judgment against the City and to avoid costly future litigation.”

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg has represented injured individuals and their families across Illinois for decades and continues to advocate for clients who suffer injuries due to unsafe conditions on public or private property.

CASE INFORMATION

12th Judicial Circuit Court of Will County

Holbrook v. City of Joliet

Case No: 2024LA000039

