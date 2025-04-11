403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3225681 ANTALYA -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya takes part Antalya Diplomatic Forum.
3225685 RIYADH -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces' closure of six UNRWA-run schools in Palestine.
3225662 GAZA -- At least 26 Palestinians are killed and 106 others injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes and bombardment in various areas of Gaza Strip.
3225700 ANTALYA -- The Arab League's ministerial committee on Gaza adopts Antalya declaration calling for ending Gaza war and realizing two-state solutions.
3225674 BRUSSELS -- The European Union appeals for immediate ceasefire in Sudan and expresses concern over the intentions of the various actors to form governments unilaterally. (end)
