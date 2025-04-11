Steinberg Law Firm Welcomes Lara N. Browne To Its Workers' Compensation Legal Team

Summerville, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm announces the addition of Lara N. Browne to its distinguished team of attorneys. Lara brings a wealth of knowledge in workers' compensation law, further strengthening the firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal services to clients across South Carolina.

With a robust background in managing comprehensive workers' compensation programs, Lara previously served as Legal Counsel for a major self-insured healthcare organization in the Lowcountry. In this capacity, she oversaw the workers' compensation program for over 6,000 employees, delivering critical training on workplace safety and accident prevention while managing the legal defense for the company.

Lara's deep understanding of the defense side of workers' compensation claims , gained from her early career experience with a large defense firm, provides her with unique insights into the strategies employed by employers and insurance companies. After spending a decade advocating for these entities, Lara shifted her focus to representing injured workers, driven by her passion for justice and making a meaningful difference in her clients' lives.

A graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and Temple University Beasley School of Law, Lara has practiced law in South Carolina for over 10 years. Her journey into the legal field was fueled by a desire to help others and make a positive impact, a passion she continues to pursue fervently.

Beyond her legal career, Lara is committed to community involvement and personal growth. Originally from Pennsylvania, she now resides in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, with her husband, Chris, and their three​ children. She enjoys Penn State sports, fantasy football, strength training, traveling, and exploring new culinary experiences.

Steinberg Law Firm is confident that Lara's experience and commitment to client advocacy will greatly benefit the firm's mission to deliver outstanding legal support and representation.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927 including personal injury, workers' compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800.

Steinberg Law Firm

103 Grandview Drive Summerville, SC 29483

(843) 720-2800

...



Press Contact : Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.