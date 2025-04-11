403
IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trades
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA informs of primary insider transactions as listed in the attached notifications.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91800186
Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322
E-mail: ...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
-
2025-04-11 Morten Opstad Chairman Primary Insider
2025-04-11 Anders Storbraten CEO Primary Insider
Legal Disclaimer:
