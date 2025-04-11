Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trades


2025-04-11 08:30:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA informs of primary insider transactions as listed in the attached notifications.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91800186

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • 2025-04-11 Morten Opstad Chairman Primary Insider
  • 2025-04-11 Anders Storbraten CEO Primary Insider

MENAFN11042025004107003653ID1109420504

