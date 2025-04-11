Delhi Dust Storm: 1 Dead, Two Injured Due To Wall Collapse, Power Supply Impacted, Flights Disrupted 10 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi dust storm: One person died and two were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed on Friday during a dust storm near Madhu Vihar police station in Delhi, police said.

Delhi experienced dust storm on Friday evening, which led ed to trees falling in some areas causing power disruption and traffic chaos.



Police said, the wall of a six-floor building that was under construction collapsed during the dust storm . The two injured were taken to the hospital.

Vineet Kumar said,“Around 7 pm, we received a PCR call...when we reached the spot, we got to know that construction of a 6-floor building was going on and a wall of the building has collapsed. One person died and two sustained injuries...the injured have been taken to hospital...the wall collapsed during the dust storm.” Power supply was also disrupted in some parts of the city as branches of trees and other objects that fell on the electrical lines, TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited spokesperson said.



The areas affected due to the weather change in Delhi were parts of Narela, Bawana, Badli and Mangolpuri and additionaly, some disruptions were observed in High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) networks.

"Today's dust storm and isolated rain during the evening led to localised disruptions in power supply in some parts of North Delhi, primarily due to branches of trees and other objects falling on electrical lines. Parts of Narela, Bawana, Badli and Mangolpuri were affected. Additionally, some disruptions were observed in High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) networks", TATA Power DDL spokesperson said in a statement. Further, the operations and maintenance teams were immediately mobilised to address the situation and the power supply in most areas was restored.

15 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to bad weather and dust storms in the region. Air India also released a travel advisory for its passengers due to the same.

Air India issued a travel advisory for their passengers after the sudden change of weather in Delhi and northern areas. According to the advisory, heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, have affected flight operations across parts of Northern India, due to which some of the Air India flights from Delhi have either been diverted or are delayed.

The officials are closely monitoring the situation and are doing the best possible to minimalise the disruptions. "Poor weather, caused by heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, has affected flight operations across parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are closely monitoring the situation and are doing our best to minimise the disruption. We advise our guests to check the latest status of their flights before heading to the airport", the travel advisory said.

(With inputs from agencies)