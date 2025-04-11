Partner Real Estate Launches Cutting-Edge Mobile App To Empower Real Estate Agents In 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a market that demands speed, personalization, and efficiency, Partner Real Estate is proud to introduce the Partner Real Estate App - a next-generation client portal designed to give real estate agents the competitive edge to thrive in 2025 and beyond.Built specifically with agents in mind, this powerful tool offers everything a modern agent needs to connect, convert, and close more business - all from the palm of their hand.Key Features Driving Agent Success:🔹 Fully Branded to the AgentCreate a seamless client experience that keeps you front and center - not third-party tools.🔹 Personal Client PortalOffer each client their own private app space to browse homes, receive updates, and stay organized throughout their journey.🔹 In-App CommunicationKeep every conversation in one place. No more missed texts or buried emails - respond quickly and professionally within the app.🔹 Send Sold Properties to LeadsStay top of mind with automated updates showcasing market activity, directly from your FUB (Follow Up Boss) CRM.🔹 FUB IntegrationSend properties and messages automatically or manually - without ever leaving FUB.🔹 Home Value Tool IntegrationEmpower clients with instant access to their current home value and market insights, positioning you as their go-to expert.🔹 Custom Vendor RecommendationsCurate your own trusted vendor list - from mortgage brokers to electricians - and deliver more value with every transaction.🔹 Push Notifications Made PersonalAnnounce new listings, open houses, or send birthday wishes - all customized by you and branded to your business.🔹 Personal IDX - FreeEasily embed your own IDX onto your website - no extra fees, no complicated setup.“This app puts agents in control of the client experience like never before,” says Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate.“It's not just a tool - it's a direct extension of your brand, your service, and your commitment to your clients.”As the real estate landscape evolves, Partner Real Estate continues to innovate - giving agents not just leads, but leverage.Ready to thrive in 2025?The future of real estate is in your hands.For media inquiries or to request a demo, contact:📧 ...Estate

