Verona's Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training Becomes Go-To Clinic For Pickleball Injury Care And Prevention

Verona physical therapist with a patient

Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training in Verona emerges as the leading choice for pickleball injury treatment & prevention.

- Brandon CruzVERONA, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As pickleball's popularity soars nationwide, Verona residents are flocking to local courts – and some are leaving with new aches and pains. Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training (Pursue PT), located at 271 Grove Ave in Verona, has quickly become a top destination for pickleball players seeking both injury treatment and prevention. With a friendly, educational approach, Pursue attracts players from casual enthusiasts to competitive athletes.Pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport, has exploded in participation – and Verona is no exception. However, the boom has brought a rise in injuries. Players can commonly suffer shoulder, elbow, knee, ankle, and lower back issues due to the sport's quick lateral moves and repetitive swings. These injuries range from rotator cuff strains and“pickleball elbow” (tendonitis) to both knee and ankle sprains, and even lower back strain.To help athletes bounce back, Pursue PT provides physical therapy in Verona NJ for pickleball injuries. Each patient works directly with a Doctor of Physical Therapy on a customized rehabilitation plan.“Pickleball is a fantastic sport but can take a toll on the body,” says Dr. Brandon Cruz, PT, DPT, owner of Pursue PT.“We've seen everyone from weekend players to competitive athletes with shoulder, knee or back pain. Our aim is to get them back on the court quickly and safely with personalized care, while also addressing root causes to prevent re-injury.”Beyond just rehab, injury prevention and performance training are core offerings at Pursue PT. Therapists coach players to improve mobility, flexibility, strength, and balance – these fundamentals reduce injury risk and enhance on-court performance.Luckily with New Jersey's Direct Access law, no doctor's referral is needed to visit Pursue PT. Injured pickleball players can be evaluated and start their treatment right away – often the next day – instead of waiting weeks to begin treatment. This immediate care addresses problems before they worsen and helps active people recover faster.Pursue PT is also deeply connected to Verona's pickleball athletes. The team has built relationships with players of all ages – from retirees in social leagues to young tournament competitors. By keeping these neighbors healthy and active, the clinic proudly supports the sport's growth in Verona.Local pickleball players across Verona and Essex County are encouraged to contact Pursue PT for a consultation – whether they're recovering from an injury or looking to prevent one. Appointments can be made by calling (201) 340-4846 or visiting .Contact InformationPursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training271 Grove Ave, Building CVerona, NJ 07044Phone: (201) 340-4846Website:

Brandon Cruz

Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training

+1 201-340-4846

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.