Suspicious Drone Crashes In Jordan


2025-04-11 07:06:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 11 (KUNA) -- An unmanned aerial vehicle with unknown origin crashed in Ma'in district, Madaba Governorate, west Jordan, on Friday without causing human damage.
The accident resulted in a fire which was subdued timely by technical teams from the Jordanian Armed Forces and Civil Defense, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported, citing a military statement.
Investigations are underway to identify the orign and controllers of the drone, according to the statement. (end)
