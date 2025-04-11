403
Riyadh Strongly Deplores Israel's Closure Of UNRWA-Run Schools In E. Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 11 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Friday Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation forces' closure of six schools affiliated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
In a statement, the Ministry renewed the Kingdom's categorical rejection of the Israeli occupation forces' attempts aiming to undermine the agency's humanitarian and relief role, considering the step as a new violation amid international community's silence.
It called on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards continued violations committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian people.
It affirmed that the continuation of these violations aggravate crises and undermine opportunities to achieve peace in the region, according to the statement. (end)
mmj
