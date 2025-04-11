403
Mclaren Team Leads Second F1 Practice In Bahrain
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, April 11 (KUNA) -- he world champions McLaren came leading in the fourth round of the Formula 1 World Championship during the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.
Their drivers dominated the second free practice session held at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), according to Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
Australian Oscar Piastri led the team with the fastest lap of the session at 1:30.505, narrowly ahead of his British teammate Lando Norris by 0.154 seconds.
Norris had earlier impressed the crowd by topping the first practice held under the sun. The duo's performance reflects McLaren's strong competitiveness on the Bahrain track.
Mercedes also showed strong form, with George Russell finishing third and his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli taking fifth, highlighting their solid preparations for Saturday's qualifying session, the BNA report noted.
Ferrari also performed well thanks to recent technical upgrades, boosting their hopes of a strong result, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton placing eighth in his first appearance with the Italian team.
Newcomer Isack Hadjar delivered a standout performance for RB Racing, finishing sixth just 0.733 seconds off the lead, using soft tyres.
His teammate Liam Lawson ended the session in 12th on medium tyres, reflecting differing strategies within the team.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen finished seventh, 0.825 seconds behind, while Red Bull's new driver Yuki Tsunoda faced challenges and placed 18th, putting him under pressure to prove himself in the coming races.
Teams are set to continue preparations on Saturday, with the third practice session at 1:15 p.m., Bahrain time, followed by qualifying to determine the grid for Sunday's main race, amid expectations of fierce competition at BIC. (end)
