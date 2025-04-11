403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Secretary Of States Urges Reopening Iraq-Turkiye Pipeline
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 11 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani several bilateral and regional issues of common concern.
During a phone conversation on Friday, "The Secretary highlighted the strong partnership between the United States and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in expanding business opportunities, promoting regional stability, and strengthening democracy," State Dept. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a press release.
The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed that reopening the Iraq-Tأ1⁄4rkiye Pipeline immediately is crucial to protecting past US investments and attracting future investment, she added. (end)
amm
During a phone conversation on Friday, "The Secretary highlighted the strong partnership between the United States and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in expanding business opportunities, promoting regional stability, and strengthening democracy," State Dept. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a press release.
The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed that reopening the Iraq-Tأ1⁄4rkiye Pipeline immediately is crucial to protecting past US investments and attracting future investment, she added. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment