Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Secretary Of States Urges Reopening Iraq-Turkiye Pipeline


2025-04-11 07:05:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 11 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani several bilateral and regional issues of common concern.
During a phone conversation on Friday, "The Secretary highlighted the strong partnership between the United States and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in expanding business opportunities, promoting regional stability, and strengthening democracy," State Dept. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a press release.
The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed that reopening the Iraq-Tأ1⁄4rkiye Pipeline immediately is crucial to protecting past US investments and attracting future investment, she added. (end)
