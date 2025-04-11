China Storm Alert: People Under 50Kg Warned They Could Be 'Blown Away'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Northern China is bracing for a weekend of extreme weather as typhoon-strength winds are forecast to sweep across the region, disrupting transportation, shuttering public venues, and forcing the postponement of high-profile events.

A powerful cold vortex moving south from Mongolia is expected to bring gusts reaching 150 km/h (93 mph), according to state-run Xinhua news agency. These winds, laced with sand and dust, are typical in spring but have intensified due to climate change, meteorologists say.

With typhoon-like winds forecast, authorities are urging millions to stay inside-state media even warned that people under 50kg (110lbs) might be at risk of being "blown away."

First Orange gale alert in a decade

Beijing has issued its first orange-level gale alert in ten years - the second-highest warning on China 's four-tier scale - as temperatures are forecast to plunge by 12 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Authorities warned that wind speeds may break April records dating back to 1951.

Events cancelled, travel disrupted

In preparation, the capital has postponed major events including a half marathon scheduled for Sunday, which was to feature humanoid robots running alongside human athletes in a showcase of China's AI-driven innovation.

Public parks have been temporarily closed, while 56 train services were cancelled on Friday and another 103 for Saturday. China Southern Airlines scrapped 31 flights on Friday and 17 on Saturday.

City takes precautions

Beijing authorities reinforced or trimmed more than 4,800 trees to reduce the risk of wind-related accidents, and residents have been advised to avoid non-essential travel.

(With Reuters inputs)

