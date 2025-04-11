Method Returns To Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival As The Official Body And Hair Care Sponsor

method's iconic dream foam foaming body wash comes to life with an immersive, transformative experience in the desert

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- method® a leading personal care brand known for its commitment to sustainability and design, is celebrating year two of its three-year sponsorship of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. As the festival's official body and hair care sponsor, method is unveiling dream in the desert - an immersive, multi-sensory activation inspired by the transformational power of the shower and its new dream foam foaming body wash. Festivalgoers can also find method hand soap in restrooms and personal care products in the campgrounds, providing fresh starts throughout the weekend.

velvet ember

bloom lounge

iridescent shore

enchanted grove

Located on Coachella's Main Grounds, dream in the desert reflects the festival's spirit of creativity, self-expression, and discovery. The activation transports guests through four surreal dream worlds, each inspired by a dream foam fragrance-jasmine + sandalwood, vetiver + amber, sea spray + salt air, and white flower + tuberose. Designed as a transformational portal from the everyday into the extraordinary, the experience brings these fragrances to life through visionary design, hidden surprises, and irresistible photo moments.

Research shows 68% of people make transformational life decisions in the shower, and nearly 90% of Gen Z and Millennials have their best ideas there. With 44% saying they feel like the best version of themselves while showering, method sees the shower as a creative playground.* dream in the desert taps into this insight, inviting festivalgoers to step into an imaginative, sensorial world that mirrors the magic of a shower-fueled transformation.

Discover method's scentscapes... where will your next shower take you?



velvet ember - Inspired by vetiver + amber and smells like a warm + woodsy scent soiree. This world is a glowing retreat of warmth, where amber reeds rise above plush, mossy terrain, their gentle humming in rhythm with the space. Smoldering woods and earthy richness wrap around festivalgoers creating an intimate and lingering experience.

iridescent shore - Inspired by sea spray + salt air and smells like sailing into the sunset. Step into a celestial shoreline where the sea and sky blur into a dream. Feel the ocean mist as light glimmers across an oversized seashell, its iridescent curves catching every sparkle. A weightless, otherworldly escape, kissed by the breeze of endless tides.

bloom lounge - Inspired by white flower + tuberose and smells like a frolic through a magical meadow. This world is a groovy white flower lounge where time slows and the air is thick with the intoxicating scent of tuberose and blooming petals. Sink into plush seating as shifting light patterns dance across your skin, transforming colors and textures in a hypnotic glow. enchanted grove - Inspired by jasmine + sandalwood and smells like a soft floral serenade. Wander into a boundless forest where larger-than-life foam flowers bloom in the soft glow of jasmine's sweetness and sandalwood's grounding warmth. As butterflies and blossoms drift through the air, they playfully transform hair, adding a touch of magic to the moment.

In addition to dream in the desert, method will provide campers the opportunity to try method's best-selling shampoo, conditioner, and experiential body wash products in popular scents: pure peace, simply nourish, and sea + surf. To spread the joy and freedom of self-expression across the festival, method has brought back Lulu the Loofah Cart, the colorful sampling golf cart featuring a brand-new look. With its eye-catching colors standing out in the desert, Lulu offers another way for festival goers to discover method products wherever they are. As Lulu travels through the festival, method will capture vibrant, shareable moments of attendees experiencing the cart and its products firsthand.

Festivalgoers are invited to visit method's experiences at Coachella on the following dates:



Friday, April 11 – Sunday, April 13

Friday, April 18 – Sunday, April 20

Location:



Empire Polo Club



81-800 Avenue 51 Indio, CA 92201

To experience the 2025 Coachella festival highlights with method, follow @methodproducts on Instagram and TikTok, and use the hashtag #methoddesertdream, or join method's Instagram Broadcast Channel for even more behind-the-scenes content.

To bring the exciting activation to all the fans who can't be at Coachella with the brand, method is recreating the dream in the desert experience with a Snapchat lens that brings the elements of the activation to life through a bespoke AR selfie lens link .

method has recently introduced its personal care products at Ulta, giving consumers even more ways to keep the dream alive and transform their showers at home. In addition to Ulta, method products are available nationwide at major retailers-both online and in stores-including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and methodproducts. Each shampoo and conditioner is available in 14 fl oz starting at an MSRP of $10.99 USD. method experiential body washes are available in 18 fl oz starting at an MSRP of $7.99 USD. dream foam is available in 13.5 fl oz starting at an MSRP of $11.99 USD.

For more information, please visit methodproducts . Image assets of the method's dream in the desert, can be found here .

*method products and Manifest commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 3,005 adults aged 18 to 35 years old throughout the United States in December, 2023.

About method

method (methodproducts) is committed to making positive change joyful and irresistible, transforming it into an everyday practice for all. Through industry-leading innovations in home cleaning and personal care products, method champions sustainability, distinctive design, fragrance, and inclusivity as powerful tools for change. Since its inception, method has harnessed creativity as a force for good and celebrated self-expression, redefining the cleaning aisle and empowering people to celebrate how being different makes a difference.

SOURCE method

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED