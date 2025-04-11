MASS Coalition Applauds Delay Of Skin Substitute Lcds To January 1, 2026

Delay Gives Trump Administration Time to Further Evaluate Coverage Policy and Payment Reform

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MASS Coalition applauds the Trump Administration's decision to delay the effective date for the Medicare Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) restricting access to skin substitute products to January 1, 2026. This action by President Trump, HHS Secretary Kennedy, and CMS Administrator Dr. Oz will enable the new Administration to formulate a revised coverage policy to protect Medicare beneficiaries, especially those in rural America suffering from conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers, and ensure they remain able to receive vital, lifesaving care. The MASS Coalition is committed to continuing to work with the Trump Administration to make sure that reimbursement policies for skin substitutes create a fair system that addresses coverage and payment issues without risking patients' lives, blocking innovation, and hurting healthcare providers who follow the law. The Trump Administration has taken an important step toward making America healthy again by delaying the LCDs and attempting to right the wrong started by the Biden Administration that would threaten patients' health and cost American lives.

About MASS Coalition

The Medicare Access to Skin Substitutes Coalition ("MASS Coalition") is comprised of wound care companies-including manufacturers, processors and distributors-that are committed to ensuring access to critical wound care products for Medicare beneficiaries and other patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers and other chronic wounds.

