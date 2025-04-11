Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training Helps Hoboken Save Time And Money With Direct Access Physical Therapy

A Physical Therapy Session At Pursue PT

Pursue PT in Hoboken demonstrates how NJ's Direct Access law empowers patients to receive faster care and lower healthcare expenses.

- Brandon CruzHOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training (Pursue PT) in Hoboken is shining a spotlight on New Jersey's Direct Access law that lets patients begin physical therapy in Hoboken, NJ without a physician's referral. The clinic's model leverages this law to help patients start treatment sooner and reduce their overall healthcare costs.Under New Jersey's Direct Access law, residents are able to see a physical therapist without a doctor's referral. Pursue PT's Doctors of Physical Therapy (DPTs) can evaluate, diagnose, and start treatment in just one visit – eliminating delays such as waiting weeks for a specialist or undergoing redundant imaging tests before care begins. Patients receive timely, effective treatment directly at the source of their pain or injury.Lower Total Healthcare CostsFor many patients, direct access is not just convenient – it's cost-effective. By coming to physical therapy first, patients often recover faster and need fewer appointments in total. Early intervention can prevent issues from worsening and help patients avoid expensive procedures or medications.“Direct access is a game-changer for our patients,” says Dr. Brandon Cruz, founder of Pursue PT.“They can start care right away and get back on their feet sooner, with less financial burden by eliminating unnecessary steps.”One-on-One CareEach session is one-on-one with a physical therapist, allowing undivided attention to each patient's needs. This focused approach often means patients can heal in fewer visits than they might at a more high-volume, in-network clinic, and the total cost is often lower because patients require fewer sessions.Whole-Body Focus Benefits EveryonePursue PT's treatment philosophy centers on whole-body care to get patients back to full health quickly, with customized plans targeting pain relief, injury prevention, & overall wellness. This approach benefits Hoboken patients from all walks of life – whether an athlete, a busy parent, or a senior – by addressing the root causes of pain and delivering lasting results in less time.Call to ActionPursue PT encourages Hoboken residents not to put their health on hold waiting for a referral. New Jersey's Direct Access law empowers people to seek physical therapy as a first step toward feeling better – often saving time and money. Don't live with pain – start your recovery today. For more information or to schedule an evaluation with no referral needed, contact Pursue PT.Contact Information:Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training80 River St, Suite 2EHoboken, NJ 07030Phone: (973) 477-3522Website:

