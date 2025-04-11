Ellen M. Dipaola Honored As The 2025 Aging Life Care Association® Distinguished Ambassador In Aging Award For Dedication To Honoring Health Care Choices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Distinguished Ambassador in Aging (DAA) Award is given annually to an individual or organization that, through their actions, research, or invention has raised national awareness of a critical issue or need in aging and supports the mission and vision of the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA). DiPaola will be honored during ALCA's 41Annual Conference in Boston, MA April 23 – 26, 2025 - a gathering of approximately 400 Aging Life Care Managers® focused on excellence in the aging field.

"I am continually inspired by the work of Aging Life Care Professionals who bring a holistic perspective and unique skill sets to engage adults in trusted, culturally sensitive conversations to better understand each person's goals, priorities and care preferences. I am grateful for their leadership and advocacy as valued members of the care team in navigating resources and dismantling barriers to ensure every person receives the best possible care," said DiPaola.

DiPaola's selection as the 2025 DAA is a testament to her unwavering commitment to advocating for the right of individuals to voice their health care wishes and have those choices respected throughout their lives. "Ellen's tireless dedication to education and policy change, often navigating the difficult waters of 'swimming upstream,' has made a profound impact on countless individuals and communities," reflects Kate Granigan, Aging Life Care Manager and ALCA Past President. "Her resilience and passion have empowered us all to champion the importance of honoring choices and autonomy, while ensuring dignity in life, from start to finish."

As a leader in health care advocacy, DiPaola has collaborated with health care providers, organizations, and policymakers to raise awareness about the importance of advance care planning. She has also worked extensively to provide educational resources and training to ensure health care providers are equipped to assist patients with making thoughtful, informed choices.

DiPaola's work with Honoring Choices Massachusetts closely aligns with the work and mission of Aging Life Care Managers who take a holistic, client-centered approach to planning with and caring for aging adults, dependent adults, or others facing ongoing health or disability challenges. As experts in aging well®, Aging Life Care Managers help older adults navigate the challenges of aging and make positive, informed decisions and plans. Their guidance leads people to the actions and decisions that ensure quality care and an optimal life for themselves or those they love.

This is the seventh year ALCA honors an individual at its Annual Conference. Previous DAA recipients include Dr. Joseph E. Gaugler (2024) Dr. Louise Aronson (2023), Dr. Mark Agronin (2022), Jay Newton-Small (2021), Marc Middleton (2020), and Greg O'Brien (2019).

About the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA): Formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States, ALCA now has about 2,000 members nationwide. Members encompass a cross-section of fields related to long-term care including nursing, social work, and other allied professions focused on issues related to aging. Members work with older adults, people with disabilities, and families who need assistance navigating care or advocating for an aging loved one. Members must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements in addition to adhering to a Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. For more information or to access a nationwide directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit aginglifecare .

