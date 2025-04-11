Thinkcarebelieve: Week 12 Of Trump’S America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Transformative Week at Lightning Pace

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article covering a range of developments in Week 12 under President Trump's Second Administration. The article covers Supreme Court rulings that occurred this week supporting President Trump's policies by allowing deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, upholding cuts to $65 million in education grants tied to DEI programs, and pausing a lower court's order to return deported Salvadorans. Economic progress was big this week as the article notes a strong jobs report with 228,000 jobs added , inflation dropping to 1.2% and crude oil prices falling below $60/barrel . Other indicators of improvement in the economy are that prices continue to drop with many Americans giving President Trump favorable marks on his progress. The article shows the promise for a booming future for America with $1.5 trillion in manufacturing investments where they will build brand new electrical plants with new technology to power their manufacturing, but will also furnish electricity to America's current energy grid.

Election integrity got a boom this week , ThinkCareBelieve's article shows how President Trump's Executive Order banning mail-in ballots received after election day are facing legal challenges in 19 states , while Wisconsin's voter approval of a Voter ID amendment was a win. The SAVE Act has passed in Congress and now moves onto the Senate. RFK Jr.'s push for "gold-standard science" is emphasized in the article and how he will use it to focus on transparent, placebo-controlled trials and conflict-free research to restore trust in America's health policies. The article also shares the celebration of First Lady Melania Trump's celebration of Courage in Women for those who pulled strength from deep-down and made things happen for the better for their families and for others, the healers and the fighters .

ThinkCareBelieve's article shows this was a transformative week for America with SecDef Pete Hegseth announcing an agreement for America's preferential use of the Panama Canal and their protection in partnership with Panama. Also that the U.S. military is experiencing an historic boom in record enlistment numbers with the Army up 6800, the Navy up 6300, and the Air Force up 2200 . Also, the return home of Russian-American Ballerina Ksenia Karelina after being sentenced in Russia for donating to a Ukrainian charity. The article also covers DNI Tulsi Gabbard announcing that she has a taskforce of a hundred workers scouring files for RFK and MLK Jr. assassination information which is being digitized now and will be released to the public within the week. She makes it clear how important it is to tell the American People the truth and to bring about accountability.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

