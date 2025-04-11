Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training Of Cedar Knolls Debunks Common Physical Therapy Myths For NJ Residents

Entrance to Pursue Pt's Cedar Knolls, NJ Location

Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training in Cedar Knolls clarifies and debunks common myths about PT in New Jersey.

- Brandon CruzCEDAR KNOLLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training, in Cedar Knolls, NJ is debunking common misconceptions about physical therapy in New Jersey. The first myth is that people need a physician's prescription to begin treatment. In fact, under New Jersey's Direct Access law, patients can go straight to a Doctor of Physical Therapy without any referral. These doctoral-level clinicians can evaluate, diagnose, and treat all in the same session – meaning residents save time and money by getting care right away instead of waiting weeks for a referral.“We want people to know they have the freedom to seek care directly,” said Dr. Brandon Cruz, founder of Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training.“As Doctors of Physical Therapy, we can evaluate, diagnose and start treating patients on day one. That means faster relief – you begin healing right away rather than delaying treatment.”Another common misconception is that physical therapy means having to attend three appointments per week for eight weeks or more. Pursue PT challenges this model by offering high-quality one-on-one sessions typically just once or twice a week. As a largely out-of-network provider, in network with Blue cross blue shield, the clinic dedicates each session entirely to a single patient instead of double-booking. This focused approach often leads to faster recoveries and fewer total visits. In fact, needing fewer sessions can even save patients money in the long run when factoring in typical co-pays and deductibles.“You don't necessarily need therapy three times a week for months to see results,” Dr. Cruz explained.“Our patient-first philosophy focuses on quality over quantity. With tailored treatment, one or two visits a week are often enough for steady progress. Patients get better faster and spend less time in therapy – which ultimately means lower overall costs.”The clinic also emphasizes an integrated therapy & fitness model – a full-body approach that goes beyond pain relief to improve strength, mobility, and prevent future injuries. Pursue PT serves everyone from high school athletes and weekend warriors to corporate professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and even pro athletes, all looking to stay active and pain-free. By bridging the gap between rehabilitation and fitness, the team helps clients achieve long-lasting results and a return to the activities they love.From athletes nursing an injury to individuals dealing with chronic pain, local residents are encouraged to skip the referral hassle and get expert care on their own terms.For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training at (973) 665-5672 or visit . The clinic is located at 7 E Frederick Pl #400, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.

Dr. Brandon Cruz

Pursue Physical Therapy & Performance Training

+1 973-665-5672

email us here

