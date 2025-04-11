SUMMIT LAW GROUP STANDS WITH WILMERHALE AND JENNER & BLOCK AGAINST THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

SEATTLE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Law Group PLLC has signed the amicus briefs supporting the WilmerHale and Jenner & Block law firms, and is proud to join the ranks of more than 800 law firms in the fight against President Trump's Executive Orders unconstitutionally targeting law firms.

Like our colleagues in every state and city in the United States, we have sworn an oath to uphold the United States Constitution. As members of the Bar, we zealously represent our clients even when those clients take positions at odds with the powerful. We agree wholeheartedly with the American Bar Association: "We reject the notion that the government can punish lawyers who represent certain clients." This is not just our opinion. It is a bedrock constitutional principle as expressed in the amicus briefs we have joined.

Summit supports the rule of law, which is foundational to our country. We will not stay silent amid the abuse of power by the most powerful. Courage is contagious.

About Summit: Summit is consistently recognized as a top law firm, both on the regional and national levels, and has been recognized as one of Washington's Best Workplaces from 2021 through 2024 by the Puget Sound Business Journal. We are especially proud that in its 2022, 2023 & 2024 Diversity Snapshot, Law360 recognized Summit as being among the leading law firms across the nation for diversity. Additionally, we have consistently received Mansfield Rule Plus Certification for our diversity in leadership efforts. Summiteers take pride in working here. You can check out more stories on Summit here:

