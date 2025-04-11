Real Estate Transaction Lawyer Michael Bryant Makes Partner At Safarian Choi & Bolstad LLP
Since joining the firm in 2018, Bryant has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, legal acumen, and a deep commitment to client service. This well-deserved promotion reflects not only his professional accomplishments but also our firm's ongoing commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within.
About Safarian Choi & Bolstad LLP
Safarian Choi & Bolstad LLP is a boutique business law firm located in downtown Los Angeles that provides clients experienced, knowledgeable and accessible legal counsel for real estate, finance, capital markets and corporate transactional matters. The firm offers the sophisticated skills, wisdom and instincts of large regional, national and multinational firms in a flexible, creative, cost-effective and customized format. For more information, log on to .
