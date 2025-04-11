Consolidated Lithium Extends Closing Of Private Placement Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. (TSXV: CLM | FRA: Z36 ) (“ Consolidated Lithium ” or the“ Company ”) announces today that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the closing of future tranches of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units (each, a“ Unit ”) at a price of $0.01 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the“ Offering ”) to May 11, 2025. The Company previously closed a first tranche of the Offering on April 2, 2025, pursuant to which the Company issued 21,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $210,000. For more information about the Offering and the first tranche, please see the Company's press releases dated February 14, 2025 and April 2, 2025, respectively, each of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

About Consolidated Lithium

Consolidated Lithium is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol“CLM” on the TSX Venture Exchange and“Z36” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's Quebec lithium mine.

