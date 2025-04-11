$TOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages Shareholders Of PLYA, LTRPA, MHLD, KVAC To Act Now

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA ) , relating to the proposed merger with Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Hyatt will acquire all outstanding shares of Playa for $13.50 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on April 25, 2025.

Click here for more It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (OTC: LTRPA , LTRPB ) , relating to the proposed merger with Tripadvisor, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Common Stock will be converted into the right to receive $0.2567 in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 24, 2025.

Click here for more . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD ) , relating to the proposed merger with Kestrel Group LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, each issued and outstanding common share of Maiden will be converted into the right to receive one common share in the combined company.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 29, 2025.

Click here for more . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KVAC ), relating to its proposed merger with Medera Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Keen Vision common stock will be canceled and converted into the right to receive a number of Medera common stock.



Click here for more information: . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at ... or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.