THE JEWISH MUSEUM OF MARYLAND WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Museum Workers Across Departments All Vote for Union Protections

BALTIMORE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A dozen workers at The Jewish Museum of Maryland have unanimously voted to join Teamsters Local 355. Workers from every department of the museum are seeking job security and other union protections.

"We are looking forward to representing our newest members," said Mark Garey, President of Local 355. "This shows that workers in all crafts and classes are seeking the benefits and protections of a strong Teamsters contract."

The Jewish Museum of Maryland workers now join other Teamsters who have organized at similar cultural institutions throughout the state. Workers from the Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Md., joined the Teamsters in June 2024. Workers from the Baltimore Museum of Industry joined in January of this year.

"The Teamsters have a history of being strong and active in Baltimore," said Noah Mitchel, Performance and Events Manager for The Jewish Museum. "Even though we are a small workplace, we are thrilled that this powerful union is going to bat for us."

Teamsters Local 355 represents over 5,000 men and women throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware, in both the public and private sectors, including workers at UPS, DHL, BWI Airport, and many delivery operations in various industries. Learn more at Teamsters355 .

Contact:

Scott Chismar, (716) 913-1636

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 355

