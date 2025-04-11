Scouting America National Capital Area Council Announces 2025 NOESA Award Honorees

Scouting America National Capital Area Council Logo

The award recognizes Eagle Scouts achieving prominence in their professional and civic life while highlighting their tremendous contributions to our community.

- John Montgomery, NOESA Committee ChairWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scouting America National Capital Area Council (NCAC) is proud to announce the 2025 National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award (NOESA) recipients. This prestigious award was established in 2010, the Centennial of the Scouting America, to recognize Eagle Scouts who had achieved prominence in their professional careers and civic life and to highlight to our Nation the tremendous contributions of those who had achieved the Eagle rank.John Montgomery, NOESA Committee Chair and past honoree shared the following about the selection of Award recipients,“NOESA recipients inspire others through their positive actions, accomplishments, and contributions to their communities. They are indeed Scouting's and America's best.”This year's honorees include:· Stephen Carey – Chairman & Founder, Potomac Strategic Development Co. LLC· Dr. Thomas Cochran – Senior Scientist & Director of the Nuclear Program, Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc.· Chris Marston – Principal, Election CFO, LLC· James Mendelsohn – Founder & Managing Director, Proximo Capital· Richard Meyers – Former Forensic Chemist, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms· David Ralston Jr. – Retired Partner, Foley & Lardner LLP· Buddy Rizer – Executive Director, Loudoun County Department of Economic Development· Christian Tabash – Olympic Rower, Team U.S.A· Bryan Tramont – Managing Partner, Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP· Jason Wright – Managing Partner, Ariel Investments, Former NFL Player· Andrew York – Vice President of Global Government Affairs, Tyson Foods, Inc.When asked about the impact of Scouting on his life, Honoree Brian Tramont said,“The Scouting experience gave me the skills as a leader and as a servant and a community minded person that has shaped all of my achievements since.”The awards will be presented at a dinner held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA. The evening will begin with a reception from 6:00-6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards program from 6:30-8:30 p.m.Past recipients of NOESA include industry CEOs, university deans, federal officials, leaders from local and state government (mayors, city managers, state delegates, state supreme court justices), association presidents, and senior leaders from the military, science, technology, medicine, and law.

