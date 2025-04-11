STAGO ANNOUNCES THE IMPORTANCE OF ROUTINE COAGULATION TESTING EDUCATIONAL WEBINAR

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostica Stago, Inc., a global leader in hemostasis and thrombosis diagnostics, is pleased to announce a special educational webinar, "The Importance of Routine Coagulation Testing," in recognition of 2025 Medical Laboratory Professionals Week. This webinar will be hosted by Labroots as a part of their Stago EdVantage Virtual University and is designed to provide laboratory professionals with key insights into routine coagulation assays and their clinical relevance.

This educational session will be led by Malissa S. Norfolk, MBA, PMP, MLS(ASCP)cmSHcm, a distinguished laboratory scientist and MLS educator with extensive experience in hematology, special coagulation, and medical laboratory education. As our clinical laboratories have suffered loss of tenured staff and high employee turnover, we know complex disciplines such as coagulation can be intimidating for lab staff. The webinar will empower attendees to gain valuable knowledge about the methodologies, clinical utility, and influencing factors of routine coagulation assays, with a particular focus on prothrombin time (PT), activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT), and fibrinogen testing. This webinar is the second of a series of six webinars in 2025 designed to demystify coagulation in support of our clinical laboratory scientists.

Nichole Howard, COO of Stago North America, states, "Today's laboratories are facing unprecedented challenges-high turnover, shifting responsibilities, and increasingly complex testing. In this environment, education is not just important; it's essential. Every coagulation result matters-whether it's guiding care for a child with hemophilia, a cancer patient, or someone undergoing major surgery. Our customers are the quiet heroes behind those results, and Stago is proud to stand with them by offering accessible, high-quality education. Through our webinars and the expertise of educators like Malissa Norfolk, we're helping ensure that no matter the staffing or experience level, labs can continue to deliver the accurate, timely results their patients depend on."

For more information and to register for this free webinar, click here .

About Stago EdVantage Virtual University

Stago is dedicated to providing the latest insights on thrombosis and hemostasis through expert-led education. The Stago EdVantage Virtual University offers a comprehensive online webcast library, accessible 24/7, with mobile-friendly, self-paced training and instant certification-free of charge. Committed to advancing hemostasis education, Stago helps professionals stay current with best practices and new developments in the field.

SOURCE Diagnostica Stago, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED