Result Of Voting For Directors At Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For ( Aggregate )
|%
| Vote Against
( Aggregate )
|%
|Vote For ( Subordinate Voting Shares )
|%
|Vote Against ( Subordinate Voting Shares )
|%
|Robert J. Gunn
|27,865,053
|95.18
|1,410,143
|4.82
|11,495,427
|89.07
|1,410,143
|10.93
|David L. Johnston
|28,997,648
|99.05
|277,551
|0.95
|%
|12,628,022
|97.85
|277,551
|2.15
|Karen L. Jurjevich
|28,603,796
|97.71
|671,400
|2.29
|12,234,170
|94.80
|671,400
|5.20
|Christine A. Magee
|29,132,616
|99.51
|142,583
|0.49
|%
|12,762,990
|98.90
|142,583
|1.10
|R. William McFarland
|27,562,516
|94.15
|1,712,684
|5.85
|11,192,890
|86.73
|1,712,684
|13.27
|Christine N. McLean
|28,967,761
|98.95
|307,438
|1.05
|12,598,135
|97.62
|307,438
|2.38
|Brian J. Porter
|29,113,736
|99.45
|161,464
|0.55
|12,744,110
|98.75
|161,464
|1.25
|Timothy R. Price
|28,214,644
|96.38
|1,060,552
|3.62
|11,845,018
|91.78
|1,060,552
|8.22
|Lauren C. Templeton
|29,114,920
|99.45
|160,279
|0.55
|12,745,294
|98.76
|160,279
|1.24
|Benjamin P. Watsa
|28,959,465
|98.92
|315,735
|1.08
|12,589,839
|97.55
|315,735
|2.45
|V. Prem Watsa
|27,576,707
|94.20
|1,698,479
|5.80
|11,207,081
|86.84
|1,698,479
|13.16
|William C. Weldon
|26,809,775
|91.58
|2,465,422
|8.42
|10,440,149
|80.90
|2,465,422
|19.10
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
| For further information contact:
| John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development,
at (416) 367-4941
