New Boston Chocolate Tour Starts In Boston This April: From Beacon Hill To Boston Public Market

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Off The Beaten Path Food Tours will be premiering a brand new Boston Chocolate Tour in late April 2025. Started by a local couple who loves delicious food in Boston, Off The Beaten Path Food Tours has been running award-winning food and chocolate tours for 8 years since 2017. On this sophisticated chocolate adventure through the most beautiful neighborhoods of Boston, guests will explore historic Beacon Hill and Boston Common with a friendly guide as well as visit the Boston Public Market. Guests will learn about the history of chocolate on this unique immersive adventure, sampling a lot of chocolate from truffles to a unique cacao tea to single origin bars to Boston's original cream pie.

Whether you're a local or a tourist to Boston, you will enjoy the best Chocolate Tour in Boston. Weaving through historic streets, guests can take photos at the most instagrammable spots in Boston including the new Embrace sculpture in Boston Common and famous Acorn Street. Also, the tour will feature local small businesses and female entrepreneurs who make up the fabric of our city, while delighting in delicious chocolate treats. Guests will sample locally roasted cacao beans, dried cacao fruit, tea made with the cacao husks, delicious chocolate truffles, the original Boston Cream Pie, and yummy treats such as chocolate chip cookies made with the same cacao used in the tea. They will walk away with a fuller understanding of both the neighborhoods and their restaurants as well as chocolate itself.

"Small business owners make up the heartbeat of our city, and we have scoured the historic streets in search of the most delicious chocolate to teach our guests about cacao and the neighborhood!" explained Lizzie Bell, founder of Off The Beaten Path Food Tours. "We already host a very popular Harvard Square Chocolate Tour, and we wanted to expand our reach to shine a light on the tiny shops closer to downtown. Whether you're visiting Boston or a local getting re-acquainted with these parts, you'll fall in love with the area on our tour."

What to Expect

The new Boston Chocolate Tour is 2.5 hours and includes 6 stops. It runs Saturdays and Sundays year-round from 11am - 1:30pm as well as is available for private tour bookings. The company has 6 other tours that are running, and they are still opening up new tours post-pandemic including their Quincy Food Tour which will be opening up next. Their popular Harvard Square Chocolate Tour will still run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 3pm, Fridays at 7pm, and Saturdays at 2pm and 5pm and is available for private tours. Their Stories of Harvard Square Food Tour also runs on Saturday mornings at 11:30am. Their Harvard Square Donut Tour runs Sundays at 11:30am. The small business also offers a Central Square Food and Mural Arts Tour on Tuesday nights at 7pm and Sundays at 12pm in Cambridge, MA. Their Union Square, Somerville Food Tour runs Saturday at 3pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance via their website. All of their tours are fun for all ages.

"We guarantee you'll have a blast on this tour," says Bell. "It's so much fun. We really hit it out of the ballpark with the tour menu and experience! The chocolate and treats are absolutely top notch delicious, and our guides are the best in the city! But don't take my word for it, buy a ticket yourself and help us support these local, independent restaurants that make our neighborhoods so interesting and vibrant. For us, it's vital to support local independent restaurants and showcase their stories as well as show off the mouth-watering treats they serve!"

How Can Guests Book Tickets

The company tries to keep the price low in the hopes that locals will participate. The tours are a fun every day outing but are also fun for celebrations such as birthdays, dates, bachelorette parties, and anniversaries. Since the tour is more extensive than their Harvard Square Chocolate Tour and includes more treats and a longer duration, tickets are $75 for all guests. Tickets can be booked at today!

