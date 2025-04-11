A Powerful Memoir On Race, Justice, And The Cost Of A Single Mistake

T J Kerekes - Author

I Am Not A Child Molester

T.J. Kerekes, III's Memoir: I Am Not A Child Molester Continues to Spark Conversations

CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where discussions of race, justice, and legal fairness are more critical than ever, author T.J. Kerekes, III shares his gripping and deeply personal memoir, I Am Not A Child Molester. The book recounts the harrowing journey of a single father who was deceived into an encounter that would alter his life forever, resulting in a legal battle tainted by racism, injustice, and lifelong consequences.I Am Not A Child Molester tells the story of a good man, a devoted father, who unknowingly made a mistake that has haunted him for nearly four decades. After a one-night encounter with a young woman who misrepresented her age, Kerekes found himself branded as a criminal. What followed was a relentless legal battle in a small southern town where racial biases dictated his fate. The book highlights the unfairness of the justice system, the stigma of being labeled a felon, and the harsh reality of racial prejudice.“I never had my day in court. I was forced into signing a confession, treated as the lowest form of human scum, and denied my basic rights,” says Kerekes.“Even at nearly 70 years old, I still face the repercussions of a crime I didn't knowingly commit.”With raw honesty, Kerekes shares his decades-long struggle, from being ostracized by society to being denied employment, housing, and even the right to vote. His story is a powerful testament to the fact that there are always two sides to every story. He hopes his book will spark a conversation about fairness, wrongful convictions, and the dangers of broad legal definitions that do not account for human error and deception.Living on the margins of society, he continues to speak out against inequality while striving to make sense of the life-altering events that shaped his existence.I Am Not A Child Molester is more than just a personal account-it is a call for awareness, compassion, and legal reform. Readers looking for a thought-provoking read about justice, race, and redemption will find Kerekes' story both heartbreaking and enlightening.I Am Not A Child Molester is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+ + +1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

T J Kerekes on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.