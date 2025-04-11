BMO Announces Election Of Board Of Directors
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Janice M. Babiak
|
350,392,216
|
96.55 %
|
12,516,833
|
3.45 %
|
Craig W. Broderick
|
358,920,260
|
98.90 %
|
3,988,788
|
1.10 %
|
Hazel Claxton
|
361,271,556
|
99.55 %
|
1,637,494
|
0.45 %
|
Diane L. Cooper
|
361,253,745
|
99.54 %
|
1,654,468
|
0.46 %
|
George A. Cope
|
344,500,954
|
94.93 %
|
18,408,043
|
5.07 %
|
Stephen Dent
|
361,537,955
|
99.62 %
|
1,371,093
|
0.38 %
|
Martin S. Eichenbaum
|
360,165,974
|
99.24 %
|
2,742,074
|
0.76 %
|
David Harquail
|
361,511,458
|
99.61 %
|
1,397,590
|
0.39 %
|
Eric R. La Flèche
|
353,179,964
|
97.32 %
|
9,729,085
|
2.68 %
|
Brian McManus
|
361,778,452
|
99.69 %
|
1,130,597
|
0.31 %
|
Lorraine Mitchelmore
|
358,020,943
|
98.65 %
|
4,888,106
|
1.35 %
|
Madhu Ranganathan
|
357,903,410
|
98.62 %
|
5,005,639
|
1.38 %
|
Darryl White
|
360,954,789
|
99.46 %
|
1,954,260
|
0.54 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on , and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.
Internet: Twitter: @BMOMedia
