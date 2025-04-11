Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BMO Announces Election Of Board Of Directors


2025-04-11 04:46:04
TORONTO, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO ) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 10, 2025 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Janice M. Babiak

350,392,216

96.55 %

12,516,833

3.45 %

Craig W. Broderick

358,920,260

98.90 %

3,988,788

1.10 %

Hazel Claxton

361,271,556

99.55 %

1,637,494

0.45 %

Diane L. Cooper

361,253,745

99.54 %

1,654,468

0.46 %

George A. Cope

344,500,954

94.93 %

18,408,043

5.07 %

Stephen Dent

361,537,955

99.62 %

1,371,093

0.38 %

Martin S. Eichenbaum

360,165,974

99.24 %

2,742,074

0.76 %

David Harquail

361,511,458

99.61 %

1,397,590

0.39 %

Eric R. La Flèche

353,179,964

97.32 %

9,729,085

2.68 %

Brian McManus

361,778,452

99.69 %

1,130,597

0.31 %

Lorraine Mitchelmore

358,020,943

98.65 %

4,888,106

1.35 %

Madhu Ranganathan

357,903,410

98.62 %

5,005,639

1.38 %

Darryl White

360,954,789

99.46 %

1,954,260

0.54 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on , and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About BMO Financial Group
 BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Internet: Twitter: @BMOMedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

