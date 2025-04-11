BMO Announces Election Of Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO ) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 10, 2025 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below. Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Janice M. Babiak 350,392,216 96.55 % 12,516,833 3.45 % Craig W. Broderick 358,920,260 98.90 % 3,988,788 1.10 % Hazel Claxton 361,271,556 99.55 % 1,637,494 0.45 % Diane L. Cooper 361,253,745 99.54 % 1,654,468 0.46 % George A. Cope 344,500,954 94.93 % 18,408,043 5.07 % Stephen Dent 361,537,955 99.62 % 1,371,093 0.38 % Martin S. Eichenbaum 360,165,974 99.24 % 2,742,074 0.76 % David Harquail 361,511,458 99.61 % 1,397,590 0.39 % Eric R. La Flèche 353,179,964 97.32 % 9,729,085 2.68 % Brian McManus 361,778,452 99.69 % 1,130,597 0.31 % Lorraine Mitchelmore 358,020,943 98.65 % 4,888,106 1.35 % Madhu Ranganathan 357,903,410 98.62 % 5,005,639 1.38 % Darryl White 360,954,789 99.46 % 1,954,260 0.54 %

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

