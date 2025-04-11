D'amore Personal Injury Law Proud To Have Been Recognized As A Top Medical Malpractice And Personal Injury Firm By The Maryland Daily Record Reader Rankings

BALTIMORE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, The Daily Record-Maryland's trusted source for legal and business news-conducts its Reader Rankings survey to spotlight the best professionals and organizations across the state. Early after its formation, D'Amore Personal Injury Law solidified its reputation as one of Maryland's premier law firms by being recognized as a Top Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury Law Firm by The Daily Record's Reader Rankings. This prestigious honor reflects the firm's relentless commitment to excellence, integrity, and above all, its clients.

Founded by seasoned trial attorney Paul M. D'Amore , the firm focuses on high-stakes cases involving medical malpractice, birth injuries, surgical errors, and catastrophic personal injuries. D'Amore, a former defense attorney for hospitals and insurance companies, founded the firm with a mission to advocate for victims and families harmed by negligence.

"I knew I could do more for real people," D'Amore says. "I wanted to use what I knew from defending hospitals and insurance companies and turn that knowledge into justice for those who were seriously hurt."

The firm is known for devoting extensive time and resources to every case, limiting the number of clients they represent so each one gets personal, detailed attention. Some examples of the life changing results the Firm has obtained for its clients include:



A $12.5 Million Dollar Settlement in a case involving a pediatric surgical error in a case that had been rejected by another firm;

A $4.3 Million Dollar Jury Verdic t for a missed diagnosis in a "no offer" case against a Baltimore spine surgeon; A $6.6 Million Dollar Settlement in a pediatric missed diagnosis case that was rejected by another law firm.

Past clients consistently provide positive reviews of the Firm. "Paul and his team walked with us through the most difficult time in our lives," one testimonial reads. "They treated us like family, and they fought hard to make sure our daughter's future was secure."

But, the Firm's impact on the community does not end in the Courtroom. D'Amore Personal Injury Law is also known for its unwavering support of local causes; like the Baltimore Hunger Project -helping to feed hungry children in the Baltimore area, and The Zaching Against Cancer Foundation- helping patients and families throughout the State of Maryland in their fight to survive cancer.

To learn more about D'Amore Personal Injury Law, or to schedule a free consultation, visit or call (410) 324-2000.

SOURCE D'Amore Personal Injury Law LLC

