Baltimore Children & Youth Fund Seeks Passionate Young Leaders To Join Board Of Directors

BALTIMORE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) is inviting passionate and dedicated young individuals, aged 14 to 24, to apply for positions on its Board of Directors. This is a unique opportunity for Baltimore's youth to play a vital role in shaping the future of youth development and community investment in the city.

As BCYF continues its commitment to equitable grantmaking and grassroots leadership, the organization recognizes that the insights, experiences, and leadership of young people are essential to guiding decisions and driving positive change for Baltimore as a whole.

Youth Board Members will be tasked with:



Providing strategic oversight and governance to support BCYF's mission.

Advocating for community-led grantmaking and investment in youth-serving organizations.

Ensuring financial stewardship and organizational sustainability. Collaborating with local leaders, grantees, and stakeholders to amplify impact.

"BCYF's Board of Directors is a driving force behind our commitment to equitable investment in Baltimore's young people," said Alysia Lee, President & CEO of BCYF. "We encourage young folks who are passionate about youth leadership and community-driven solutions to step forward and help shape our future."

Youth board members will play an active role in guiding BCYF's mission, overseeing grantmaking strategies, and ensuring the organization remains community-focused. They will meet quarterly to discuss initiatives, review progress, and make key funding decisions.

"As a youth board member, you have the opportunity to directly impact the future of Baltimore's youth by helping to shape policies, direct funding, and advocate for sustainable community investments," said Larry Carlton Simmons Jr., BCYF Board Chair. "We need young leaders who are ready to commit their time, knowledge, and passion to advancing our mission."

BCYF is seeking young people who:



Have a demonstrated commitment to Baltimore's youth and community development.

Represent diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.

Possess expertise in areas such as nonprofit leadership, finance, education, advocacy, or community organizing. Are willing to actively participate in board meetings, committees, and community engagement efforts.

Interested candidates can apply online at . Applications open on April 2, 2025, with an information session taking place on April 15, 2025 at Impact Hub from 4-5:30 PM. Applications will be accepted through May 2, 2025. Selected candidates will participate in an interview process, with new board members announced in late Spring 2025.

For more information about BCYF's board recruitment, visit or register for the April 15th Information Session here: . For media inquiries, please contact Simone Blackman at [email protected] .

About the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund:

Baltimore Children & Youth Fund (BCYF) builds partnerships that support the ecosystem focused on opportunities for Baltimore youth by providing support to leaders and organizations. The effort to create a dedicated fund to support programs for Baltimore's young people was launched in 2015 by then-City Council President Bernard "Jack" C. Young - a response to the unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody, an event that sharply illuminated longstanding inequities in public funding in Black communities. Supported by Baltimore City residents' tax dollars, since 2020 BCYF has awarded over $31M to Baltimore programs serving children and youth.

SOURCE Baltimore Children & Youth Fund

