King Copper Discovery Corp. Enters Investor Relations Contract

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Copper Discovery Corp. ("", or the""; KCP-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQB, 3RI-FSE) provides details on the investor relations agreement, dated March 1, 2025, with Conrad Orzel (the""), as previously announced in its press release dated March 11, 2025.

Highlights



CAD $3,000 monthly contract

100,000 stock options exercisable at $0.15 and subject to vesting requirements Six-month contract with a month-by-month renewal clause thereafter

The Company has engaged Conrad Orzel from March 1, 2025 to August 31, 2025 (the“ Initial Term ”) to provide inbound and outbound communications management, non-deal roadshow management and investor meeting management services to the Company.

Following the Initial Term, the Agreement shall automatically renew on a month-to-month basis, unless terminated. Mr. Orzel is entitled to receive a monthly fee of $3,000 in consideration for services to be provided in accordance with the Agreement. As disclosed in its press release dated March 11, 2025, the Company granted 100,000 stock options (the“ Options ”) exercisable into common shares of King Copper at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant as per the Company's stock option plan. The Options will vest in equal tranches of 25% every 3 months following their grant date. Other than the Options, Mr. Orzel does not hold any of the Company's securities.

Mr. Orzel is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

On Behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Website: kingcopperdiscovery.com

Address: #1507 - 1030 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 604 229 5208 or via ... .

Statements

About King Copper Discovery Corp and Our Projects: King Copper is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on the Colquemayo gold-copper project in South America. The Company is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper-silver discoveries.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“projects”,“potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions“will”,“would”,“may”,“could” or“should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include the closing of the Name Change. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as legal, social, and economic conditions in Argentina and Peru, where the Company's mineral exploration properties are located. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Qualified Person: All scientific and technical information in this news release has been approved by Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Technical Advisor, MAIG, who serves as the Qualified Person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101. Dr Wolfe has conducted a review of historic data at the project, reviewed the Company's due diligence study of the Project and has conducted an independent QA/QC review of historic drilling assays, and consents to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.