Oceanfirst Financial Corp. Announces Redemption Of All Outstanding 57,370 Shares Of 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Of Oceanfirst Financial Corporation
The Depositary Shares are held only in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and shall be redeemed in accordance with the applicable procedures of DTC.
On the Redemption Date, the Redemption Price will become due and payable. On and after the Redemption Date, dividends in respect of the Series A Preferred Stock represented by the Depositary Shares shall cease to accrue, the Series A Preferred Stock and the Depositary Shares shall no longer be deemed outstanding and all rights of the holders of the Series A Preferred Stock and holders of receipts evidencing the Depositary Shares shall cease and terminate, except only the right of the holders of the Series A Preferred Stock to receive the Redemption Price and the right of the holders of receipts evidencing the Depositary Shares to receive 1/40th of the Redemption Price, in each case, without interest.
“We are pleased to announce our payoff of the Preferred Stock,” said Patrick Barrett, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.“Our strong capital and liquidity levels have positioned us well to pay off liabilities with higher funding costs. The redemption of our preferred stock is consistent with our balance sheet strategy of optimizing debt and capital.”
About OceanFirst Financial Corporation
OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to
