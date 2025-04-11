Settlement Administrator Angeion Group Issues A Reminder Regarding A Proposed Settlement In Calchi V. Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (US) LLC Class Action

If you bought certain Robitussin products between February 16, 2016, and January 21, 2025, you may be eligible to receive a payment in this class action settlement.

A federal court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Defendants GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (US) LLC (now known as Haleon US Holdings LLC) and GSK Consumer Health, Inc., (now known as Haleon US Inc. and, together with Haleon US Holdings LLC, shall hereinafter be referred to as "Haleon") have agreed to settle a class action lawsuit brought against them by Plaintiffs Nancy Galchi and Stacey Papalia who allege that Defendants deceptively marketed, advertised, labeled, and sold certain Robitussin products as "Non-Drowsy" because they contain dextromethorphan ("DXM"), an ingredient Plaintiffs claim can cause drowsiness.

What does the Settlement provide?

The settlement provides both injunctive and monetary relief.

Monetary Relief: Haleon has agreed to pay $4.5 million to a Settlement Fund, which will be used to pay: (1) monetary benefits to eligible Settlement Class Members as described below in response to Question 9; (2) reasonable settlement administration expenses, not to exceed $550,000; (3) attorneys' fees and expenses in the amount approved by the Court, but not to exceed one-third (1/3) of the Gross Settlement Fund ($1.5 million); and (4) a class representative service award of $2,000 per representative.

Injunctive Relief: Haleon has also agreed to cease marketing and distributing the Covered Products with labels bearing the "Non-Drowsy" statement and will exclude the "Non-Drowsy" statement from any future marketing or advertisements that describe the Covered Products created by Haleon or at Haleon's direction.

The settlement does not bar Haleon from describing the Covered Products as "Non-Drowsy" or utilizing any derivative of that statement on the label or in marketing or advertisements to comply or be in accord with further guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concerning use of the term "non-drowsy" (or any synonymous or materially equivalent claim) to describe products containing DXM and/or to comply with any future revisions to the OTC Monograph.

The settlement also does not (i) prevent Haleon from making any other changes to the Covered Products' labels, advertisements, or other marketing materials provided that those changes are not inconsistent with the provisions of this Section or (ii) apply to any Haleon product other than the Covered Products.

Am I eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement?

You may be eligible to receive a payment if you purchased any flavor Robitussin product that includes dextromethorphan (or DXM) and was marketed as "non-drowsy." Only people who purchased a Covered Product in the United States for personal or household use, and not for resale between February 16, 2016, and January 21, 2025 (the "Class Period") are included in the Settlement Class

To learn who the Defendants are, visit .

How do I get a payment from the Settlement?

To be eligible to receive a payment through the settlement, you must complete and submit a timely and valid Claim Form. The Claim Form can be obtained online at or by writing or emailing the Settlement Administrator at the address listed below. The completed Claim Form must be submitted to the Settlement Administrator online at or by mail to the address below so that it is postmarked by May 12, 2025

Non-Drowsy Robitussin Settlement

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

If you do not submit a valid Claim Form electronically or so that it is postmarked by May 12, 2025, you will not receive a payment, but you will be bound by the settlement and the Court's judgment.

What are my rights?

If you are a Class member and do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and will give up any right to sue Haleon in a separate lawsuit related to the legal claims in this lawsuit. If you want to keep your right to separately sue Haleon, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement by May 12, 2025. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement and/or ask for permission to appear and speak at the Fairness Hearing but only if you do so by April 14, 2025. Complete information is available at [email protected] .

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on June 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The Final Approval Hearing will be held telephonically at (605) 472-5160, Access Code: 4653066. At the Final Approval Hearing, the Court will consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. The Court will also consider Class Counsels' request for fees, costs, and service award to the class representatives. If there are objections, the Court will consider them at this time. After the hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve the settlement. We do not know how long these decisions will take.

The date and time are subject to change, as is the Court's decision whether to hold the Final Approval Hearing in person or by video . Please continue to check the Settlement Website ( ) for updates .

