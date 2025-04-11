From Meth To Ministry: God's Pursuit Of The Lost ONE Tells A Story Of Radical Redemption

Before grace: addiction, incarceration, and a soul at rock bottom.

- Jonathan BoydLAKE ELMO, MN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- God's Pursuit of the Lost ONE by Jonathan Boyd is more than a memoir - it's a movement. This raw and real-life story follows Boyd's harrowing 30-year battle with meth addiction , incarceration, and the crushing weight of shame - and the relentless grace that pulled him out.Jonathan spent years in a chaotic dance with darkness. Now, after decades in chains, he walks in purpose, freedom, and faith. His message is simple: you're never too far gone.“I've given Jesus Christ a million reasons not to love me,” Boyd says,“and not one of them changed His mind.”Already a #1 New Release in US Midwest Biographies, this self-published book is breaking through without big marketing dollars - just a true story that's catching fire because it hits hearts that have known pain.Who the Book Is ForThis memoir resonates with:Anyone in addiction or recoveryPrison and jail ministry programsFamilies fighting for a loved oneChurches and Christian readersThose who feel forgotten, broken, or beyond reachWhere to Get the BookGod's Pursuit of the Lost ONE is available now on Amazon:About the AuthorJonathan Boyd is a Minnesota-born author, speaker, and overcomer whose past was once defined by meth, incarceration, and brokenness. Now his life is marked by purpose, fatherhood, and a calling to share the power of God's relentless pursuit of the lost. He speaks life into the lost and the forgotten, offering proof that grace still finds the broken - and restores them.

