New consumer study ranks Melaleuca among top companies for trust, transparency, and customer loyalty.

Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USA Today Names Melaleuca One of America's Most Trusted Brands

USA Today has named Melaleuca: The Wellness Company one of America's Most Trusted Brands, recognizing companies that have earned the confidence and loyalty of US shoppers. This ranking further demonstrates Melaleuca's long-standing reputation for delivering superior products, unmatched quality and a shopping experience customers can rely on. Out of the millions of brands operating in the US, Melaleuca is honored to be recognized as one of the most trusted in the entire nation.

“In these crazy times, when people don't know who to trust, it's gratifying to learn that a national publication has determined that our company is one that consumers say they trust the most,” says Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot.

The America's Most Trusted Brands 2025 study was one of the largest and most comprehensive consumer trust studies ever conducted in the United States. It was completed at a time when overall trust in institutions is at historic lows-yet trust remains one of the most valuable assets a company can earn. In today's marketplace, it is a key driver of loyalty, reputation, and long-term success.

Methodology for USA Today's America's Most Trusted Brands Award

The USA Today list of America's Most Trusted Brands 2025 recognizes the top brands across 40 industries that have established deep trust with their customers. The rankings were determined through a comprehensive study conducted by USA Today and their research partner, Plant-A Insights Group, which surveyed more than 24,000 US consumers and analyzed 359,000 brand reviews.

The study measured trust based on five key factors:

.Emotional connection

.Trust and transparency

.Likelihood to purchase

.Alignment with personal values

.Reliability

Brands were also evaluated for reputational integrity through a two-year media monitoring process powered by Critical Mention, which screened for legal, ethical, and public trust issues. Only those brands that passed both the consumer trust thresholds and the reputational checks were awarded the distinction of being named one of America's Most Trusted Brands.

To ensure accuracy and integrity, only brands that consumers had personally used or were familiar with were evaluated. The demographically representative sample-aligned with US Census data-was surveyed anonymously between October and December 2024.

Why Customers Trust Melaleuca: The Wellness Company

For 40 years, Melaleuca has built a legacy of trust, quality and customer-first values by offering safer, more effective products at manufacturer-direct prices. Melaleuca products deliver results that the company's health-conscious consumers have confidence in.

“In today's world trust is extremely difficult to earn,” says VanderSloot.“Trust is not something you can demand. It takes years of good behavior! I believe that this award is a tribute not only to the company itself but to the thousands of Marketing Executives who represent us.”

Melaleuca's 96% monthly reorder rate-one of the highest in the consumer goods industry-is proof of customer loyalty. The Wellness Company has maintained a reputation for product efficacy and safety as well as sustainable and eco-friendly practices, with thousands of customers relying on Melaleuca for everyday needs like nutrition, personal care, home cleaning, cosmetics, baby care, and more.

“Forty years of keeping promises, quality products and ethical behavior by our management team, our employees, and our Marketing Executives have earned this recognition,” VanderSloot adds,“which is really an endorsement by the American consumer.”

Building a Legacy of Trust

As one of North America's largest online wellness shopping clubs, Melaleuca: The Wellness Company ships its products to hundreds of thousands of US households every month. These customers repeatedly come to Melaleuca not only for wellness products they use every month but also because Melaleuca is a company built on values.

They know that Melaleuca is all about helping“the little guy,” whether that's through a unique referral program that helps families regain control of their financial lives or through humanitarian work that feeds the hungry, supports veterans and first responders, and brings aid to victims of natural disasters.

Living Our Values

Through the Melaleuca Foundation, Melaleuca enhances lives and restores hope, doing good where good is needed:

.During the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, Melaleuca sent products to firefighters and personal hygiene items to shelters and provided financial assistance to many customers affected by the fires.

.When Hurricane Helene hit the Southeast United States, Melaleuca sent a semitruck throughout the region to deliver products and beef to local churches, food banks, and shelters-the company also sent cash to food banks to help them restock their shelves.

.In 2024, Melaleuca donated more than 24,000 pounds of beef to The Idaho Foodbank helping to fight food insecurity.

Melaleuca is also a strong supporter of veterans, service members, and first responders. The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, the largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River on Independence Day, pays tribute to all who have sacrificed to preserve the freedoms we enjoy in the United States of America.

As a privately held, debt-free company, Melaleuca has the freedom to make decisions that reflect its values - not those of Wall Street. That means putting people before profits, investing in causes that matter, and doing what's right even when it's not popular. Melaleuca customers know that when they shop with The Wellness Company, they're supporting a company that shares their values and principles and keeps its promises.

Melaleuca customers know that their values and their principles are supported when they shop with Melaleuca.

Forty Years of Enhancing Lives

This year, Melaleuca celebrates 40 years of fulfilling its mission to enhance lives, and this recognition by USA Today serves as a milestone in The Wellness Company's journey.

“Melaleuca is being discovered!” VanderSloot says.“Of all the awards we have earned over the years, I believe this is the most valuable. We did not seek this award. We did not apply for this award. We did not even know that this research was going on. But we are extremely proud to be named among the 500 most trusted brands in America.”

About Melaleuca: The Wellness Company

Melaleuca: The Wellness Company is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of more than 400 household products. Founded in 1985, the company is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and ships its products to 20 countries and territories. Melaleuca offers a variety of health and wellness products, including nutrition supplements and healthy snacks, fitness products, personal care products, eco-friendly home cleaning products, cosmetics, baby care products, and essential oils. As one of the largest online retailers in North America and with annual revenues of $2 billion, Melaleuca ships directly to each of its customers. Visit Melaleuca and MelaleucaNews to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

