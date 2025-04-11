YUPUP TO HOST FREE KIDS FEST SATURDAY, APRIL 12 AT STANISLAUS COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fun-Filled Day to Feature Cartoon Characters, Bounce House, Face Painting, Magic, Games, Crafts, Giveaways and More

- Francesca GarciaMODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Families across the Central Valley are invited to experience the ultimate day of fun at the YupUp Kids Fest, happening Saturday, April 12, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock.This exciting event is entirely FREE for families and will feature face painting, games, entertainment and unforgettable memories for children and their families. Tickets are free if registered online before April 12, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.With lots of hands-on fun activities, the Kids Fest is designed to inspire creativity, imagination and joyful connection for kids of all ages.What to expect at the YupUp Kids Fest:🎉 FREE & Easy Parking – Skip the stress and get straight to the fun!🎟️ FREE All-Day Admission – Stay for the whole day, the fun never stops!🏰 FREE Unlimited Play Zone – Bounce, climb, and slide in a giant inflatable wonderland!🎨 FREE Face Painting – Become your favorite character, superhero, or animal!🎮 FREE Mobile Game Truck & Gelly Ball Arena – Play your heart out in the ultimate gaming and action-packed battle zones!📸 FREE Meet & Greets with Fan-Favorite Characters – Take pictures and hang out with Chuck E. Cheese, Bluey, Bingo, Buzz, Woody, Spiderman, Batman and surprise princesses!✨ Live Magic Show & Performances – Be amazed and entertained all day long!🎁 Craft Stations, Games & Giveaways – Let your child's creativity soar with fun hands-on activities.“This event is all about giving families a joyful, safe space to connect and celebrate childhood,” explained YupUp CEO and Founder Francesca Garcia.“We're proud to host a day of wonder and excitement for our community-completely free of charge.”“We are thrilled to have YupUp as an important part of the Central Valley's growing tech economy,” stated Bay Valley Tech CEO Phillip Lan.“Their investment in the community is very exciting, and we look forward to supporting their growth by expanding the region's tech workforce.Whether you're local or visiting, don't miss this magical opportunity to enjoy a day full of laughter, surprises and smiles. Tickets are limited, so be sure to register early!EVENT DETAILS:YupUp Kids Fest:📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025🕚 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM📍 Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock, CA🎟️ Free for all children with advance registrationAbout YupUpYupUp is where local fun meets real value. We're a community-driven app on a mission to reconnect families, friends, and neighborhoods-one unforgettable deal at a time. YupUp helps people discover premium local experiences at discounted prices, while putting small businesses in the spotlight they deserve. Whether it's down the street or in a neighboring city, YupUp connects communities-creating one powerful network of local fun and shared experiences. From trampoline parks and escape rooms to bowling alleys, game trucks, and food festivals, YupUp makes it easy-and affordable-for families and friends to create lasting memories without breaking the bank.Born in San Francisco and proudly growing through California's Central Valley, we partner with schools, vendors, and event organizers to fuel fun, drive local traffic, and strengthen communities.Big on local deals. Bigger on fun. YupUp is your go-to for discovering what's happening nearby-and beyond.

