The Arbella At Bramble Hill Joins Worcester Railers For Fan Appreciation Weekend, Offering A Glimpse Into A Vibrant New Lifestyle Coming To Worcester's West Side

WORCESTER, Mass., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbella at Bramble Hill, a premier 55+ active adult community, proudly partnered with the Worcester Railers Hockey Club for their highly anticipated Fan Appreciation Weekend on April 5th and 6th. The jam-packed event, presented by The Arbella at Bramble Hill, brought together hockey fans, families, and community organizations for two thrilling nights of giveaways, jersey auctions, autograph signings, and more.

"The Arbella at Bramble Hill is honored to partner with the Worcester Railers for Fan Appreciation Weekend," said Alexandra Rizzo, Field Marketing Manager for The Arbella. "This partnership reflects our deep commitment to the Worcester community as we are so proud to call this city home!"

The weekend also marked an opportunity to introduce the Worcester area to a new chapter in 55+ living. The Arbella at Bramble Hill, developed by the United Group of Companies, Inc. (United Group), a New York-based real estate development company, will offer residents 123 thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments across three elevator-serviced buildings. With an 8,500-square-foot clubhouse featuring amenities like a golf simulator, yoga studio, multimedia theater, indoor pool and sauna, and outdoor amenities including pickleball courts, walking trails, an outdoor kitchen, community garden, and more, The Arbella promises to bring a dynamic and Class A lifestyle unlike anything else in the region.

"Worcester adults should be excited for this newer type of living experience," said Michael Uccellini, President and CEO of United Group. "The Arbella at Bramble Hill will offer an unparalleled living experience for all future residents. One that will be rooted in building community and memories that will last a lifetime."

Fan Appreciation Weekend was a glimpse into the award-winning lifestyle programming future Arbella residents can expect with United Group's award-winning and trademarked SUN® Program which consists of curated local outings as well as in-house activities tailored to connection, learning, and wellness.

"At The Arbella, community is at the heart of everything we do, and events like this bring us all together," Rizzo said.

In addition to partnering with The Worcester Railers, The Arbella extended the weekend's spirit to multiple organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass & MetroWest, Holden Senior Center, Project New Hope, and more.

"We were so thrilled to send eight matches to the Worcester Railers on behalf of United Group," said Lindsay McCarthy, Vice President of Development at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass & MetroWest. "Providing opportunities like this helps our Bigs and Littles strengthen their relationships and make memories they'll carry with them."

To learn more about The Arbella at Bramble Hill, visit .

Contact: Jeddy Johnson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 518-805-7884

SOURCE The Arbella at Bramble Hill

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED