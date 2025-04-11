Bel Fuse Schedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
|When:
|Friday, April 25, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET
|Dial in:
|877.407.0784, or international: 201.689.8560
|Online:
|How:
|Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above
|Replay:
|844.512.2921, or international: 412.317.6671
|Conference ID: 13753007
A replay will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET for 30 days following the call.
About Bel
Bel ( ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.
